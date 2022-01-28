Australia pledges US$704 million to save Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA: The Australian government on Friday (Jan 28) pledged to spend another AU$1 billion (US$704 million) over nine years on improving the health of the Great Barrier Reef after stalling a UNESCO decision on downgrading the natural wonder’s World Heritage status.

Critics argue the investment is a bid to improve the ruling conservative coalition’s green credentials ahead of looming elections while doing nothing to change the greatest threat to the coral: Rising ocean temperatures.

Of the funding, AU$580 million will go toward working with land managers along Australia’s northeast coast to remediate erosion, improve land conditions and reduce nutrient and pesticide runoff.

Another AU$253 million will support the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, which manages the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, in efforts to reduce threats from the crown-of-thorns starfish and to prevent illegal fishing.

Also, AU$93 million is slated for research to make the reef more resilient and to boost adaptation strategies.

“We are backing the health of the reef and the economic future of tourism operators, hospitality providers and Queensland communities that are at the heart of the reef economy,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

In July last year, Australia garnered enough international support to defer an attempt by UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural organization, to downgrade the reef's World Heritage status to "in danger" because of damage caused by climate change.

The reef has suffered significantly from coral bleaching caused by unusually warm ocean temperatures in 2016, 2017 and 2020. The bleaching damaged two-thirds of the coral.