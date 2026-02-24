Australian PM Albanese briefly evacuated from residence after security threat

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was forced to evacuate his official residence on Tuesday (Feb 24) over a security threat, police said.

Albanese was evacuated from The Lodge, his official residence in the capital Canberra.

National broadcaster ABC reported the threat saw Albanese taken to a separate location for several hours before he returned after nothing suspicious was found.

In a statement, the Australian Federal Police said they had responded to "an alleged security incident" around 6pm (3pm, Singapore time).

"A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located," they said, adding there was "no current threat to the community or public safety".

The prime minister's office told ABC that they trust the police "and thank them for their work".