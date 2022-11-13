Australia PM Albanese speaks briefly with China's Premier Li, prompting talk of summit: Reports

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a regional summit in Cambodia, Australian media said on Sunday (Nov 13), sparking some expectations of a formal summit with President Xi Jinping.

The countries' ties have deteriorated in recent years, with China putting sanctions on some Australian imports and reacting angrily to Canberra's call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said Albanese and Li spoke on arrival at an event on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

The discussion comes amid speculation about a possible meeting between Albanese and Xi at a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Indonesia on Monday.

Albanese's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report or on what would be Albanese's first meeting with Xi since becoming prime minister in May.

On Wednesday, the Australian leader said a meeting with Xi would be a positive development after years of tense relations.