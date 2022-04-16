Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia PM vows to seek anti-corruption watchdog
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia PM vows to seek anti-corruption watchdog

Australia PM vows to seek anti-corruption watchdog

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures as he makes a statement at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, Nov 1, 2021. (File photo: Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters)

16 Apr 2022 01:26PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 01:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday (Apr 16) he would seek to establish an anti-corruption watchdog if re-elected next month, hitting out at the opposition Labor's plan.

Ahead of the May 21 general election, Morrison has come under pressure from Labour to set up a federal integrity commission, which he first promised in 2018.

Labour leader Anthony Albanese said Morrison has failed to establish a commission because of integrity problems in his conservative coalition.

"The reason why Scott Morrison doesn't have a national anti-corruption commission is sitting on his front bench," Albanese said, campaigning in far north Queensland.

In the campaign's first week, Morrison has been accused of abandoning his promise to establish an anti-corruption agency, and failing to commit to set one up if he wins another term in parliament.

Labour claims an anti-corruption watchdog, similar to the Independent Commission Against Corruption in New South Wales, is needed nationally to restore faith in Australia's political system by probing misuse of federal funds in grants programmes.

In a campaign that has focused on wages and inflation, polls this week showed Albanese's centre-left Labour ahead of Morrison's conservative Liberal-National Party coalition, even as they showed the prime minister extending his lead as the country's preferred leader.

Related:

Speaking in Melbourne, Morrison said that if re-elected he would "seek to implement" a watchdog but he would not be drawn on timing or whether it would be a priority.

He said the government's had a "very serious policy" of over 300 pages, while labelling Labour's proposal a "two-page fluff sheet".

Albanese said a Labour government would have an anti-corruption body "with teeth" in place by the end of the year. It would be independent of government and be able to hold public hearings, he said.

"It is one that will be real as opposed to their model that has been rejected by everyone," he told reporters in Cairns.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Australia Scott Morrison election

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us