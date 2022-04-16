Australia PM vows to seek anti-corruption watchdog

SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday (Apr 16) he would seek to establish an anti-corruption watchdog if re-elected next month, hitting out at the opposition Labor's plan.

Ahead of the May 21 general election, Morrison has come under pressure from Labour to set up a federal integrity commission, which he first promised in 2018.

Labour leader Anthony Albanese said Morrison has failed to establish a commission because of integrity problems in his conservative coalition.

"The reason why Scott Morrison doesn't have a national anti-corruption commission is sitting on his front bench," Albanese said, campaigning in far north Queensland.

In the campaign's first week, Morrison has been accused of abandoning his promise to establish an anti-corruption agency, and failing to commit to set one up if he wins another term in parliament.

Labour claims an anti-corruption watchdog, similar to the Independent Commission Against Corruption in New South Wales, is needed nationally to restore faith in Australia's political system by probing misuse of federal funds in grants programmes.

In a campaign that has focused on wages and inflation, polls this week showed Albanese's centre-left Labour ahead of Morrison's conservative Liberal-National Party coalition, even as they showed the prime minister extending his lead as the country's preferred leader.