Australia police arrest seven men after tip on possible 'violent act'

SYDNEY: Armed Australian police arrested seven men in Sydney's southwest on Thursday (Dec 18) after a tip they may be plotting a "violent act" in the city still reeling from the Bondi Beach shooting.

"At this point in time, police have not identified any connection to the current police investigation of the Bondi terror attack," New South Wales state police said in a statement.

Police said special tactics officers intercepted two cars after receiving information "that a violent act was possibly being planned".

According to Australian media, the men in the vehicle were believed to have been on their way to Bondi Beach.

Armed police in camouflage gear searched several men as they lay face down on the road with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, according to footage obtained by local media.

One of the suspects appeared to be bleeding from a gash on his head.

A police SUV had rammed head-on into a small white hatchback driven by the suspects.

"As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries," police said.

Australia is on heightened alert after 15 people were killed in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening during a Jewish celebration.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that Australia will introduce legislation that makes it easier to charge people promoting hate speech and violence, as well as increase penalties and develop a regime for targeting organisations whose leaders engage in hate speech.

Police allege the attack was carried out by Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed Akram was charged with 59 offences on Wednesday after waking from a coma, including murder and terror charges.