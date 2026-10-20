Australia police charge man over alleged 'targeted' car attack on lawmaker

SYDNEY: Australian police said they charged a man on Tuesday (Oct 20) for what they alleged was a "targeted" attack on lawmaker Helen Haines, who lost a leg after being struck by a car.

The man was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official, Victoria police said.

The man - named by local media as Brendan Nugent - remains in custody and will face court on Wednesday, police said.

A statement released by the suspect's parents said Haines had been "our friend for more than 20 years and what happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable", The Age newspaper reported.

"We would like to sincerely thank members of the local community and police who came to Helen's aid yesterday after the shocking and horrific crime," the statement added.