Australia police charge man over alleged 'targeted' car attack on lawmaker

MELBOURNE: Australian police charged a man on Tuesday (Oct 20) over what they alleged was a "targeted" attack on lawmaker Helen Haines, who lost a leg after being struck by a car.

Haines is fighting for her life in a hospital in Melbourne after being struck on Monday near her office in the town of Wangaratta, just over 200km northeast of the Victoria state capital.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has led an outpouring of support for Haines, who was widely praised for her efforts to increase transparency in politics and crack down on corruption.

Her attack has also sparked soul-searching in a country where political violence is rare but where police have documented a steady rise in threats and abuse directed towards the nation's elected officials in recent years.



The independent lawmaker, 65, was getting things from the trunk of her car when she was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser on Monday afternoon.

The driver had made a U-turn to get back to her after passing, Albanese said on Tuesday.

"It's clear this was a deliberate act," he said.