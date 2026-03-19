Logo
Logo

World

Wild possum shelters with plush toys in Australian airport shop
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Wild possum shelters with plush toys in Australian airport shop

Staff at Hobart Airport in Australia's Tasmania discovered the marsupial among toy kangaroos and bears.

Wild possum shelters with plush toys in Australian airport shop

A wild possum on a shelf among toys at Hobart Airport in Tasmania on Mar 18, 2026. (Image: AFP/Melissa Oddie)

19 Mar 2026 11:08AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 11:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: A wild possum joined stuffed furry friends in an Australian airport gift shop this week, surprising travellers in an adorable case of hide and squeak.

Staff at Hobart Airport in Australia's Tasmania state said the disoriented marsupial was spotted among the stuffed toys on Wednesday (Mar 18).

Video showed the critter nervously perched on a shelf, seamlessly blending in with the toy kangaroos and bears.

"We always knew our plushie toy collection was lifelike, but it seems we finally got the ultimate seal of approval," store manager Liam Bloomfield said.

"We were very happy to see a special local visitor stop by our terminal gift shop to browse the toy aisle and see if it could find some new friends."

Airport employees were quickly on hand to return the animal to its rightful place in the great outdoors.

"We're just glad we could provide a cozy resting spot in our store," an airport spokesperson said.

Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

Australia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement