Reddit blasts Australia's 'inept' social media ban as court challenge begins

The Australian government and its communications minister, a named defendant, have said they will defend the law.

Addressing the court, Perry Herzfeld, for Reddit, said barring under-16s from holding social media accounts stopped them from creating or responding to content on what he called the most important means of communication in the modern world.

"That is a very profound restriction on political debate in Australia," Herzfeld said.

"There is a very substantial restriction on what young people can now do."

Reddit agreed with the Australians' harm-minimisation aim but the law failed to do so, Herzfeld said, terming the legislation "ill thought out" and "inept" since it did not call for any specific measure to keep out minors and failed to restrict other online services where cyberbullying took place, such as gaming websites.

While social media content could typically only be created or commented on by logged-in account-holders, vast amounts of material were visible to people with no account, he said.

"If the Commonwealth is worried about particular features (of social media), it should regulate the features, which it has not done," he said.