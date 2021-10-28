Australia says China's ambassador to leave as term ends

CANBERRA: Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday (Oct 28) China's ambassador to Canberra is leaving his post, ending a tenure that has coincided with a deteriorating bilateral relationship.

Cheng Jingye arrived in 2016 at a time when the Australian-Chinese relationship was riding high, but he is now leaving after his term as ambassador ends, Payne said.

"I spoke to the Chinese ambassador some time ago now, my office spoke to him last week prior to his imminent departure,” Payne told lawmakers in Canberra.

Payne said China was in the process of appointing a new ambassador to Australia, who is expected to arrive soon.