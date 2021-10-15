Australia PM Scott Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (Oct 15) said he would attend the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions.

Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit, which is to be held Oct 31 to Nov 12, because of the situation with COVID-19. But those concerns are easing as Sydney ends its quarantine requirements on Nov 1.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend the meeting in Scotland.



"I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow summit which I'm looking forward to attending," Morrison told a media conference in Sydney.

"The government will be finalising its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues."