Putin going to G20 'a step too far': Australia PM

MELBOURNE: Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit with other world leaders at this year's Group of Twenty (G20) summit would be "a step too far", Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday (Mar 24).

Putin has already been invited to the G20 heads of state summit in November by this year's host Jakarta, and he intends to be there, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said this week.

But Morrison objected, citing Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.

"I think we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries," he said.

The prime minister said he had been in "direct contact" with Indonesian President Joko Widodo about Putin's attendance at the G20, which brings together the world's top economies, including the United States, China, Japan and some European nations.

"Russia has invaded Ukraine. This is a violent and aggressive act that shatters the international rule of law," Morrison told a news conference in Melbourne.

"And the idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin... for me, is a step too far."