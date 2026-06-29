Australia to double potential fines for Facebook and Instagram over child social media accounts

MELBOURNE: Australia plans to double potential fines for social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, that fail to prevent Australian children from holding accounts as critics argue the world-first ban on under-16s was failing.

Communications Minister Anika Wells on Monday (Jun 29) blamed the platforms’ resistance to the age restrictions for the need to toughen the laws that came into force on Dec 10.

“We can all agree we would like the scheme to work better than it is currently, but that is on Big Tech taking the Mickey,” Wells told the Australian Broadcasting Corp, using an Australian slang term for deceiving, teasing or mocking.

The government announced Sunday it would introduce draft legislation into Parliament this week that would double the maximum fine to 99 million Australian dollars (US$68 million) for platforms that fail to take reasonable steps to prevent Australian children from holding accounts.

The amendments would also increase the powers of eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s online safety watchdog, to demand information and documents to ensure platforms were complying with Australian law, a government statement said.

The new powers would also include information from third parties, such as age assurance technology providers, to test claims made by the platforms about how those under 16 continued to circumvent the ban, the statement said.