Australian regulator probes Facebook, YouTube over teen social media ban

SYDNEY: A host of tech giants, including Facebook and YouTube, are under investigation for potentially breaching Australia's world-leading social media ban for under-16s, the nation's online watchdog said Tuesday (Mar 31).

Australia in December banned users under 16 from the world's largest social media platforms, citing the need to protect them from "predatory algorithms" and online bullying.

There were "significant concerns" that Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube may have breached the ban, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

"While social media platforms have taken some initial action, I am concerned through our compliance monitoring that some may not be doing enough to comply with Australian law."

Possible breaches included providing "insufficient measures to prevent new under-16 accounts being created".

"As a result, we are now moving into an enforcement stance," said Inman Grant.

Inman Grant said "powerful" tech interests were always expected to push back against the laws, likening their efforts to "Big Tobacco".

"This reform is unwinding 20 years of entrenched social media practices," said Inman Grant.

"Durable, generational change takes time - but these platforms have the capability to comply today and we certainly expect companies operating in Australia to comply with our safety laws."

A growing body of research suggests too much time online is taking a toll on teen well-being.

Australia's ban has been widely hailed as a godsend for parents sick of seeing children glued to their phones.

Malaysia, France, New Zealand and Indonesia are among the nations now eyeing similar measures.

Social media companies bear the sole responsibility for checking Australia-based users are 16 or older.

Some platforms have said they would use AI tools to estimate ages based on photos, while young users could also choose to prove their age by uploading government ID.