Heavy rains, flash floods threaten Australia's south-east

SYDNEY: Residents in Australia's south-east were warned on Wednesday (Oct 12) to prepare for an intense weather system which could bring damaging winds and heavy rains over the next two days.

Victoria, home to Melbourne, is expected to be the worst-hit state with authorities urging residents in remote regional areas to stock essential supplies for at least three days as they fear rapidly rising waters could cut off entire towns.

Much of Victoria state and northern Tasmania should brace for wild winds and widespread rains on Thursday of up to 120mm, about double the average for the entire month.

"Rain will be building through today, then into tomorrow, that will really be the peak day," Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Jonathan How told ABC television. "Keep an eye on those warnings ... It will become quite dangerous out there.