'Pain is coming': Australians spend freely this Christmas, but financial headwinds on the horizon

SYDNEY: Australians are spending more in the run-up to Christmas this year, despite worries about the cost of living, rising interest rates and energy prices.

Younger Australians who are earning money are eager to live in the present and spend freely, after more than two-and-a-half years of COVID-19 restrictions and intermittent lockdowns, said observers.

There is also a return to large-scale events across the country, such as a massive open-air lunch in the central business district of Sydney, Australia’s biggest city.

Far from being pessimistic about the financial state, some economists point out that Australia is riding high from huge increases in the price of coal and gas globally.

While this may bode well for retailers at the moment, next year could be a different story, as the climb in energy prices overtakes wage increases.