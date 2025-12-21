Australia stops in silence for Bondi Beach shooting victims; Albanese orders review into security agencies

SYDNEY: Millions of Australians will light candles and observe a minute's silence on Sunday (Dec 21), a week after a pair of gunmen fired into crowds at a Jewish festival on Sydney's most famous beach and killed 15 people.

A father and son are accused of targeting the family-thronged Hanukkah festival at Bondi Beach, striking on a sunny day at a tourism hotspot that is emblematic of Australians' ocean-loving lifestyle.

Authorities said the attack, one of the deadliest in Australian history, was inspired by "Islamic State ideology".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday ordered a review into the country's police and intelligence services.

Albanese said his government will examine whether police and spy services have the powers, structures, and sharing arrangements "to keep Australians safe".

"The ISIS-inspired atrocity last Sunday reinforces the rapidly changing security environment in our nation," he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

"Our security agencies must be in the best position to respond."

Albanese said there were "real issues" with Australia's intelligence service in light of the attack.

"We need to examine exactly the way that systems work. We need to look back at what happened in 2019 when this person was looked at, the assessment that was made," he told national broadcaster ABC.

Asked in a separate interview about the alleged gunmen's stay at a hotel in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, Albanese said their radicalisation was under investigation.

"But it is also the case that they were not seen to be persons of interest, and that is why this is such a shocking event," he said.