Australia made 'huge' mistake' cancelling submarine deal, says French ambassador

MELBOURNE: Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error, the French ambassador said on Saturday (Sep 18) having been recalled to Paris after Canberra ditched a multi-billion dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain.

"I think this has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership – because it wasn't a contract, it was a partnership that was supposed to be based on trust, mutual understanding and sincerity," Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault told journalists in Canberra.

Australia said on Thursday it would scrap the deal signed in 2016 for France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership.

France called the cancellation of the deal - valued at US$40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to be worth a lot more today - a stab in the back and recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia.

"I would like to run into a time machine, if possible, and be in a situation where we don't end up in such an incredible, clumsy, inadequate un-Australian situation," Thebault said.

"I'm very sad to be forced to leave, albeit there needs to be some reassessment to be made."