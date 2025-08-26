Logo
Australia joins countries suspending post to US
Australia joins countries suspending post to US

Packages roll along a conveyor belt as the US Postal Service prepares them for delivery at the Royal Palm Processing and Distribution Center on Dec 17, 2024 in Opa Locka, Florida. (File photo: AFP/Joe Raedle)

26 Aug 2025 09:26AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2025 09:56AM)
SYDNEY: Australia joined on Tuesday (Aug 26) a string of countries suspending some postal deliveries to the United States, citing a "complex and rapidly evolving situation" with US President Donald Trump's looming tariffs.

Australia Post said most goods being sent to the US and Puerto Rico would no longer be accepted "until further notice".

Gifts with a value of less than US$100, letters and documents were exempt from the suspension.

The move follows similar steps taken by other postal services and mail carriers, including in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India and New Zealand.

Taiwan also announced it will stop sending merchandise-type mail to the US from Tuesday.

The Trump administration has said that as of Aug 29 it will abolish a tax exemption on small packages entering the US.

Australia Post executive general manager Gary Starr said the company was focused on providing "a reliable and competitive postal service for customers".

"We are disappointed we have had to take this action, however, due to the complex and rapidly evolving situation, a temporary partial suspension has been necessary to allow us to develop and implement a workable solution for our customers."

Source: AFP/dc

