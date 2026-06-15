Sydney reopens beach under heavy patrols after shark attack

SYDNEY: Sydney's Coogee Beach reopened on Monday (Jun 15) under the watchful eyes of lifeguards and jet ski patrols, after a shark attack over the weekend left a woman critically injured and prompted a safety review at Australia's popular shorelines.

The 35-year-old victim was swimming about 30m from the shore on Saturday morning when she was bitten by a 3m to 4m-long shark, sustaining serious injuries to her arms and lower left leg. She remains in hospital in stable condition.

Local authorities urged swimmers to be cautious.

"Our Lifeguards will continue JetSki patrols throughout the day, and Surf Life Saving NSW is operating a shark-spotting drone at Coogee Beach," Randwick City Council said in a statement.

The council will host a community gathering on the incident on Saturday.

Coogee, south of iconic Bondi Beach, is symbolic of Sydney's coastal lifestyle. The beaches, which lie east of the city, are famous for their golden sands and dramatic coastal cliffs and draw millions of tourists from around the world every year, making water safety a high-stakes priority for the authorities.

Saturday's attack was the latest in a series of shark encounters off Australian beaches.

The week before, a man died after being attacked by a shark while fishing off the coast of Western Australia.

Last month, a 39-year-old man died after being attacked while fishing on ⁠Queensland's Great Barrier Reef.

Ten days before that, a 38-year-old was fatally mauled off an island near ⁠Perth in Western Australia.