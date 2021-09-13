Fully vaccinated Sydney residents meet for picnics as COVID-19 lockdown rules relax

Damien Carr, who is semi-retired, said the rule change was "great", but like many was looking forward to the day when more rules are lifted.

"I can catch up and be with more mates but I'd love to see both my kids. I haven't been able to see my daughter in over two months and she only lives 10km from here.

"That's actually been the toughest thing for me in the lockdown, I think for a lot of people, just not being able to see your family. Whether they are 20km away or 2,000km, it's tough."

Sydney residents are cautiously hoping the rule changes signal the beginning of the end of 18 months of on-off restrictions.

"Most people I know, they want to go to restaurants, they want to celebrate, they want to have birthdays," Carr told AFP.

"I think it will be a huge party but I don't think we're out of it."