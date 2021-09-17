Sydney pilots COVID-19 home quarantine as Australia looks to reopen border

SYDNEY: Australian officials will trial a home quarantine system for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Sep 17), as the country moves to reopen its borders despite persistent COVID-19 cases.

Australia closed its international border in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.

"This is the next step in our plan to safely reopen, and to stay safely open," Morrison said, adding the trial could set the standard for the way "we live with COVID-19".

Sydney, which has received more returning residents from abroad than any other Australian city, will trial the seven-day home quarantine programme later this month.

Authorities will use a mobile phone app and face recognition technology to monitor compliance by around 175 people, including residents, non-residents and some Qantas air crew.

"This is very welcome news for our crews who have been flying overseas to bring Australians home and to carry essential freight, chalking up months in quarantine since the pandemic began," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.