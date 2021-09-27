Sydney set to unveil freedom roadmap as more COVID-19 curbs eased

SYDNEY: Australia's New South Wales government plans to unveil its roadmap on Monday (Sep 27) for reopening the state from COVID-19 shutdowns, detailing the differing levels of freedoms to be afforded to citizens based on their vaccination status.

With 60 per cent of people aged 16 and above fully inoculated - above the national average of 52 per cent - officials expect to reach their 80 per cent target around the end of October, based on current vaccination rates.

"You will be surprised at what will be announced," Deputy Premier John Barilaro told 2GB radio. "If you want the freedoms we are talking about right across the board, you're going to have to be vaccinated."

The state began easing some restrictions on Monday, including in the capital Sydney, allowing construction sites to return to full capacity and outdoor swimming pools to reopen with social distancing measures in place.

Authorities on Sunday promised travel within the state will be permitted when the 80 per cent threshold is reached.

Australia is in the grip of a third wave of infections, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant, which has forced lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, and the capital Canberra.