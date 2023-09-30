Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Man dies in Australia after whale collides with boat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Man dies in Australia after whale collides with boat

Man dies in Australia after whale collides with boat
Australia's extensive coastline hosts 10 large and 20 smaller species of whales. (File photo: AP/Mark Baker)
30 Sep 2023 09:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: One man died and another was in hospital on Saturday (Sep 30) in Australia after a whale struck and flipped their boat during a fishing expedition, authorities said.

Police said one man was pulled unconscious from Botany Bay, off the coast of Sydney, and later died, while the other man was taken to hospital in a stable condition, police said.

"A whale has been involved, whoever would have thought that that would have occurred, it's terribly tragic," New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley said.

State Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said it was "an absolute freak accident".

Early reports were that the whale may have breached near or on the men's boat, according to police, who did not identify the whale's species.

Australia's extensive coastline hosts 10 large and 20 smaller species of whales. While human deaths caused by whales in the region are rare, Australia and neighbouring New Zealand are hot spots for mass whale strandings on beaches.

Eight Danes were rescued in June when their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean after a collision with one or two whales.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Sydney Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.