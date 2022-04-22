Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia targets Putin's daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia targets Putin's daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions

Australia targets Putin's daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions

Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen as she takes part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia Jun 4, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

22 Apr 2022 05:07PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 05:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: The Australian government has imposed sanctions and travel bans on two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter, it said in a statement on Friday (Apr 22).

It follows similar measures undertaken by other Western nations including the United States and Britain and takes the total number of people and entities in Russia subject to Australian sanctions to nearly 750.

It did not name the two Putin daughters but the Russian president is known to have two adult daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova. The statement added President Putin and Lavrov were added to the sanctions list on Feb 27.

The fresh round of sanctions also targets 144 Russian senators who provided support to President Putin by approving the "illegitimate" recognition as independent the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Feb 22, Australia's foreign ministry said in its statement.

Foreign Minister Marisa Payne added that Australia will continue to increase costs on Russia by targeting those who bear responsibility for the "unjustified and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine". Russia calls its invasion a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Last week, Australia imposed targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises, including defence-related entities such as truckmaker Kamaz and shipping companies SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corp.

Related:

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Australia Russia Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us