World

Australia begins euthanising false killer whales after mass stranding
World

Australia begins euthanising false killer whales after mass stranding

Australia begins euthanising false killer whales after mass stranding

In this photo provided by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, false killer whales are seen stranded on Feb 19, 2025, on a remote beach near Arthur River in Australia's island state of Tasmania. (Photo: NRE via AP)

20 Feb 2025 01:16PM
SYDNEY: Dozens of false killer whales stranded on a remote beach in the Australian state of Tasmania will be euthanised after bad weather and the isolated location hampered efforts to push them back into the waters, Australian authorities said on Thursday (Feb 20).

More than 150 endangered dolphins, known commonly as false killer whales due to their resemblance to killer whales, were found stranded this week on the island state's northwest coast near Arthur River, about 400km from Tasmania's state capital, Hobart.

"The conditions that the team faced yesterday in attempts to refloat the whales proved very challenging and in fact, dangerous to our staff," Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Brendon Clark said in a media briefing.

A total of 27 animals were euthanised on Thursday morning while 38 were still alive, Clark said.

The euthanasia process is expected to finish later on Thursday.

Officials have said the stranding response would be complex due to the inaccessibility of the site, ocean conditions and the challenges of getting specialist equipment to the remote area.

The animals can grow up to 6.1m long and weigh up to 1,361kg. They are found in all tropical and subtropical oceans, generally in deep offshore waters, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Source: Reuters/rc

Australia dolphins
