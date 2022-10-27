Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles

SYDNEY: Australia said on Thursday (Oct 27) it will deploy 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and ship 30 more armoured vehicles to bolster Kyiv's war against Russia's invasion.

Thousands have been killed, and homes and factories destroyed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation" to rid its neighbour of extremists.

Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

"We expect this now to be a protracted conflict," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC television. The latest package takes Australia's support for Ukraine to about A$655 million (US$425 million) since the conflict began in February.

"We're mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we're going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms," he said.