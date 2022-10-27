Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles

Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles

An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine on Jul 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

27 Oct 2022 07:44AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 07:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australia said on Thursday (Oct 27) it will deploy 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and ship 30 more armoured vehicles to bolster Kyiv's war against Russia's invasion.

Thousands have been killed, and homes and factories destroyed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation" to rid its neighbour of extremists.

Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

"We expect this now to be a protracted conflict," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC television. The latest package takes Australia's support for Ukraine to about A$655 million (US$425 million) since the conflict began in February.

"We're mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we're going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms," he said.

Related:

Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West's support for Ukraine, has been supplying aid and defence equipment and has banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia. It has also placed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities.

Australian troops, who will arrive in Britain in January, will join a United Kingdom-led international training exercise but will not enter the war zone in Ukraine, Marles said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Australia for the latest aid.

"(The Bushmaster) armoured vehicles have shown excellent results on the battlefield and we requested more of them. We will always remember Australia's support!," he said in a tweet.

Ukrainian forces have advanced into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, amid a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war by Russia.

Russia has also accused Kyiv of ordering two organisations to create a dirty bomb, an explosive device laced with radioactive material, without giving any evidence. Kyiv denies any such plans.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Ukraine invasion Ukraine war Russia soldiers

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.