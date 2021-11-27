All overseas travellers to Australia's New South Wales, Victoria states must isolate for 3 days amid new COVID-19 variant concerns

SINGAPORE: All vaccinated travellers arriving in Australia’s New South Wales and Victoria states from an overseas country must self-isolate for at least 72 hours.

Both states announced the new measure on Saturday (Nov 27) night amid concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“From 12am on Nov 28, all fully vaccinated travellers arriving in New South Wales who have been in any overseas country must travel directly to their place of residence or accommodation, get a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (nose and throat swab) test and self-isolate for at least 72 hours," the New South Wales' Ministry of Health said on its website.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said the new measures will "keep people safe".

“Authorities around the world are still investigating the risk posed by this new variant,” Mr Perrottet added.

“As a result, the New South Wales government will continue to put community safety first by taking these precautionary but important steps until more information becomes available.”

Victoria state's Department of Health said on Facebook that from 11.59pm on Saturday, all new vaccinated arrivals and unvaccinated children under 12 who arrive in Victoria from any other country must quarantine at home for 72 hours.

In November, Singapore extended the vaccinated travel lane scheme to Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced Australia would reopen its borders to all vaccinated Singaporeans from Nov 21.