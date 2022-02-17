Australia, UK hail 'progress' on nuclear subs deal

SYDNEY: Australia's bid to acquire nuclear-powered submarines is making "significant progress", the country said on Thursday (Feb 17) in a joint statement with Britain after a virtual summit between their leaders.

US and British experts are now in Australia to advise on the project - announced in September under a new Australia-Britain-US defence alliance, AUKUS - they said after talks between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British leader Boris Johnson.

Australia says it plans to arm the submarines with conventional weapons but has yet to decide on the details of the programme, including whether to opt for a fleet based on US or British nuclear-powered attack submarines.

"All three partners have made significant progress in their collective endeavour to provide the Royal Australian Navy with a conventional-armed nuclear-powered submarine capability at the earliest possible date," Australia and Britain said.

"Leaders further welcomed the presence in Australia of UK and US officials to provide expert advice on the many facets of nuclear stewardship needed to operate a nuclear-powered submarine capability," they said.