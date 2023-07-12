Australia gives more Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after NATO meet

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, attending a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) leaders in Lithuania, said his nation would provide another 30 Bushmasters to Ukraine after a request for the protected vehicles, used to carry troops in frontline areas.

Albanese met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Jul 12), after speaking at a meeting of NATO and its partners, including four Indo-Pacific countries.

"In today's interconnected world, Ukraine is not just fighting for its own national sovereignty, it is fighting for the international rule of law to be applied, and this is a struggle that has implications for the entire world," Albanese told reporters in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Wednesday.

The additional 30 Bushmasters, worth A$100 million (US$67 million), brings a total of 120 protected vehicles supplied to Ukraine by Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West's support for Ukraine.

The leaders of Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, who are NATO partners, joined the NATO meeting on Wednesday.