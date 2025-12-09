Reddit says Australia's under-16 social media ban 'legally erroneous'

SYDNEY: Online discussion site Reddit on Tuesday (Dec 9) condemned Australia's imminent social media ban for under-16s as "legally erroneous" but said it would comply with the landmark crackdown.

Australia's world-first legislation comes into effect on Dec 10, curbing the globe's most popular social media platforms and websites, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Reddit.

US-based Reddit was one of the few remaining firms to say whether or not it would fall into line.

"While we disagree about the scope, effectiveness, and privacy implications of this law, as of Dec 10, we're making some changes in line with these requirements," the company said in a statement.

Reddit said it could not confirm local media reports that it was mulling a last-ditch legal challenge against the restrictions.

But it said the law would be a mistake.

"By limiting account eligibility and putting identity tests on internet usage, this law undermines everyone's right to both free expression and privacy, as well as account-specific protections," it said.

"We also believe the law's application to Reddit - a pseudonymous, text-based forum overwhelmingly used by adults - is arbitrary, legally erroneous, and goes far beyond the original intent of the Australian Parliament, especially when other obvious platforms are exempt."

Social media companies face fines of A$49.5 million (US$32 million) if they fail to take "reasonable steps" to comply with the legislation.