Australia raised fair trade in Trump phone call, says PM Albanese

SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he told United States President-elect Donald Trump the US has a trade surplus with Australia and it was in Washington's interest to "trade fairly" with its ally, while the defence minister highlighted Australia's record spending on security.

Trump has proposed a 10 per cent tariff on all US imports and a 60 per cent levy on Chinese-made products. In the past, Trump has criticised European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for spending too little on defence.

Giving details of last week's phone call with Trump, Albanese said in a radio interview on Wednesday he had raised the issue of trade with Trump.

"The US has a trade surplus with Australia, so it is in the US' interests to trade fairly with Australia," he said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Under the first Trump presidency, Australia won an exemption from US tariffs for its aluminium and steel exports.

The US is a major security ally of Australia, and the US is selling nuclear-powered submarines to Australia under the AUKUS partnership. A rotating force of marines is hosted in the northern city of Darwin, where air bases are being upgraded to cater for US bomber aircraft.