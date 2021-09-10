COVID-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria as regions exit lockdown

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state reported its biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases this year, the majority in Melbourne, as most other regions in the state exited lockdown on Friday (Sep 10).

Officials have announced plans to bring Melbourne and Sydney out of extended lockdowns in coming weeks, despite infections continuing to rise in both of the country's two biggest cities.

The shift to a strategy of living with, rather than suppressing, the virus after hitting national vaccine coverage of 70 to 80 per cent is part of a four-stage national reopening plan unveiled by the federal government in July. The national vaccination rate for adults is currently at around 40 per cent.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, whose state on Friday reported 334 new locally acquired cases and one death, has said lockdown restrictions in Melbourne will not be eased until 70 per cent of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, which is expected around Sep 23.