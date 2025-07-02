Australian inquiry finds Indigenous people faced genocide

SYDNEY: European settlers committed genocide against Australia's Indigenous people, a truth-telling inquiry in the state of Victoria has found, calling for government redress, including financial compensation.

In a final report, Victoria's four-year royal commission said Indigenous people suffered massacres, the forced removal of children from their families and the suppression of their culture.

The findings - presented to parliament on Tuesday (Jul 1) - said mass killings, disease, sexual violence, child removal and assimilation had led to the "near-complete destruction" of Indigenous people in the state.

"This was genocide," it said.

Among 100 recommendations, the Yoorrook Justice Commission sought redress for damage and loss, citing "genocide, crimes against humanity and denial of freedoms".

It urged monetary compensation and the restitution of traditional lands, waters and natural resources.

The arrival of 11 British ships to set up a penal colony in Sydney Cove in 1788 heralded the long oppression of Indigenous peoples, whose ancestors had lived on the continent for more than 60,000 years.

Making up less than 4 per cent of the current population, Indigenous peoples still have lives about eight years shorter than other Australians, poorer education and are far more likely to be imprisoned or die in police custody.

"Current economic disparities and barriers to First Peoples' prosperity are direct legacies of colonial practices and state-sanctioned exclusion," the inquiry said.