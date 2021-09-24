Melbourne COVID-19 cases linger near record levels as Australia hits vaccine milestone

SYDNEY: COVID-19 infections in Australia's Victoria state hovered near record levels on Friday (Sep 24) as authorities stepped up the pace of vaccinations in hopes of easing restrictions with more than half the country's adult population fully vaccinated.

Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly infectious Delta variant that has led to lockdowns in its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital, Canberra, affecting nearly half the country's 25 million people.

These tough curbs triggered anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, for three straight days.

Police have said they would continue to provide "a highly visible presence" across the city over the next few days.

As most of Australia's southeast remains under strict stay-at-home restrictions, virus-free Western Australia is gearing up to host the Australian Rules football Grand Final for the first time, in front of 60,000 fans at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Melbourne, which had hosted every Grand Final since 1898, was the sport's spiritual home until the pandemic forced a shift to Brisbane last year.