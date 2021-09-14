Australia's Victoria state reports easing in COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday (Sep 14) reported an easing in new COVID-19 infections as it looks to accelerate the vaccination roll-out in Melbourne's hardest-hit suburbs, the state capital.

A total of 445 new locally acquired cases were detected, down from the year's high of 473 hit a day earlier. Two new deaths were reported.

Melbourne hopes to come out of an extended lockdown through higher vaccination rates after ditching a virus elimination strategy as officials struggle to quell an outbreak fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant.

The federal government plans to move an additional 417,000 vaccine doses over the next three weeks for residents in Melbourne's north and west, where most new infections are being detected. Pop-up hubs will be set up in schools, community centres and places of worship.