Australia wants 'full investigation' into China laser incident: Morrison

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defence plane was potentially visible from Australia's mainland, as Canberra demands a "full investigation" by Beijing.

Morrison said on radio on Monday (Feb 21) his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, considered by Canberra as a "dangerous and reckless act".

A Chinese navy vessel within Australia's exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia's northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, Australia's defence said on Saturday.

The P-8A Poseidon a maritime patrol aircraft detected a laser emanating from a People's Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) vessel, the Defence Department said, releasing photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to Australia's northern coast.