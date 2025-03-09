Wild weather leaves mass blackouts in Australia

SYDNEY: Wild weather has blacked out more than 300,000 homes and businesses on Australia's east coast, officials said Sunday (Mar 9), with one driver confirmed dead and a dozen troops injured.

After days hovering off the coast as a category 2 tropical cyclone generating heavy weather across the region, Alfred weakened into a tropical depression before making landfall on Saturday evening.

Strong gusts and heavy rain have brought down power lines and sparked flood warnings on swollen rivers along a 400km stretch of the coast straddling southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales.

Utility companies said about 310,000 properties in southeast Queensland and at least another 16,000 in northeast New South Wales were still without power on Sunday.

"Customers need to be prepared to be without power for several days," Queensland's Essential Energy said.

"The biggest challenges to getting power back on will be rising flood waters and swollen creek beds, fallen vegetation and mudslides impacting access roads," it said in a statement.