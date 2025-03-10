Floods hit eastern Australia, 200,000 properties blacked out

GOLD COAST: Torrential rain from the remnants of Cyclone Alfred flooded swathes of Australia's east coast on Monday (Mar 10), as workers battled to restore power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses.

Even as the weather system weakened, authorities issued a string of flood and severe weather warnings across a 400km stretch of coast straddling Queensland and New South Wales.

The tropical depression dumped 30cm of rain in 24 hours over Queensland's capital city of Brisbane, the bureau of meteorology said.

Floodwaters swamped some streets in the city of 2.5 million, stranding half-submerged cars in the worst-affected areas, images published in Australian media showed.

Emergency services rescued 17 people from fast-moving waters in Queensland overnight, the state's premier, David Crisafulli said.

"Rainfall is leading to flash flooding as well as river flooding in parts of the southeast," he told a news conference.

"We are urging people to stay connected because of the prospect of more intense flooding during the course of today."

Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and moderate-to-major river flooding remained a risk, bureau of meteorology forecaster Jonathan How said.

"This is all due to the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred," he told AFP.

"It did cross the southeast Queensland coast on Saturday, but it has been very slow moving even as it moved over land. And, quite importantly, it is still dragging a lot of moisture."