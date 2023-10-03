Bushfires in parts of southeast Australia amid spring heatwave

SYDNEY: A bushfire in Australia's Victoria state more than trebled overnight and authorities urged residents in a remote part of Tasmania state to evacuate as a spring heatwave fanned fires across the country's southeast.

Around 17,000 hectares were ablaze on Tuesday (Oct 3) in the eastern part of Victoria state's Gippsland region after high winds spread fires overnight, according to state fire authorities, who had deployed some 650 firefighters.

"We moved in strike teams in the very early hours of this morning," said Jason Heffernan, chief officer at Country Fire Authority Victoria.

"It is quite a large fire spread across a large area ... It's proving to be quite difficult, burning in private property but also some pine plantations."