Australian boy dies after shark attack in Sydney Harbour

SYDNEY: An Australian boy had died in hospital after being bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour, his family said on Saturday (Jan 24) after a series of shark attacks along the country's east coast.

Nico Antic, 12, was attacked on Sunday as he and friends were jumping off rocks in Vaucluse, around 9km from Sydney's central business district. He was pulled from the water by friends and taken to hospital with severe injuries to both legs.

"We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away," the family said in a statement. "Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life, and that’s how we'll remember him."