Australian Jewish group warned of 'attack' before Bondi mass shooting: Inquiry

SYDNEY: A Jewish community group warned police a terror attack was "likely" just days before two gunmen killed 15 people in a mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, an inquiry said on Thursday (Apr 30).

Sajid Akram and son Naveed are accused of opening fire as Jewish families thronged Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration in December, carrying out Australia's deadliest mass shooting for 30 years.

Australia's Jewish community "was the evident target of the attack", a high-powered royal commission tasked with investigating the shooting concluded in an interim report.

The report detailed how, just days before the attack, a Jewish volunteer group had warned police about the threat of violence at Hanukkah celebrations.

"A terrorist attack against the NSW Jewish Community is likely and there is a high level of antisemitic vilification," the Community Security Group wrote in an email released by the inquiry.

The security group said they were told police could not provide dedicated officers for the Dec 14 festival, but would send mobile patrols to "check in and monitor the event".

Jewish community leader Alex Ryvchin said organisers were struck by a "general feeling of unrest" ahead of the Hanukkah festival.

"The police are the ones that make decisions around resourcing, and it seems like this was not adequately done," he told national broadcaster ABC.

"We need to understand why those resourcing decisions were made."

State premier Chris Minns said he took "responsibility" for failing to protect the victims.

"If we had known what was going to happen, we would have put an army down there."