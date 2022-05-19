Australian leaders focus on undecided voters in final campaign push

SYDNEY: Australia's political leaders raced to get their message out to undecided voters in marginal seats on Thursday (May 19), two days before a general election, with economic problems dominating the last stretch of a tough campaign.

The election has become too close to call, polls issued on Wednesday showed, as the ruling conservative coalition narrowed the gap with the main opposition Labour Party.

Centre-left Labour has put spiking inflation and slow growth in wages at the forefront of its campaign, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led Liberal-National coalition has urged voters to focus on unemployment, at its lowest since 1974.

"People being in jobs is the most important thing that the economy needs," Morrison said during a campaign stop in Tasmania, just ahead of the release of April unemployment data that showed the jobless rate dipping to 3.9 per cent.

"I'm for higher wages by ensuring that we get unemployment down."