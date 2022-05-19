Logo
Australian leaders focus on undecided voters in final campaign push
Voters cast their ballots ahead of the national election at an Australian Electoral Commission early voting centre, in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, May 17, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

19 May 2022 01:51PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 01:52PM)
SYDNEY: Australia's political leaders raced to get their message out to undecided voters in marginal seats on Thursday (May 19), two days before a general election, with economic problems dominating the last stretch of a tough campaign.

The election has become too close to call, polls issued on Wednesday showed, as the ruling conservative coalition narrowed the gap with the main opposition Labour Party.

Centre-left Labour has put spiking inflation and slow growth in wages at the forefront of its campaign, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led Liberal-National coalition has urged voters to focus on unemployment, at its lowest since 1974.

"People being in jobs is the most important thing that the economy needs," Morrison said during a campaign stop in Tasmania, just ahead of the release of April unemployment data that showed the jobless rate dipping to 3.9 per cent.

"I'm for higher wages by ensuring that we get unemployment down."

A campaign sign for Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is seen at the entrance to an Australian Electoral Commission early voting centre ahead of the national election, in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, May 17, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the second leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign at the Nine studio in Sydney, Australia May 8, 2022. (File photo: Alex Ellinghausen/Pool via REUTERS)

About 67 per cent of voters in a survey released by the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday supported a higher base pay despite Morrison's warning that it could strain small businesses and the economy.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has said he would support a proposal to raise the minimum wage by just over 5 per cent.

Inflation has outstripped wage growth putting pressure on family budgets with Morrison blaming the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China for the surge in living costs.

Ahead of Saturday's vote, Albanese will make a whirlwind tour through five states as Labour tries to flip 20 marginal seats held by the coalition.

Two polls released on Wednesday suggested the election may go down to the wire with the ruling coalition narrowing the lead with Labour Party and coming within striking distance of retaining power.

"We can take nothing for granted. It could come down to a handful of votes in a handful of seats," Albanese said in a message to Labour supporters.

Nearly 7 per cent of voters were still undecided, a Guardian poll showed.

Source: Reuters/fh

