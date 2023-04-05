Australian man jailed for 13 years in Cleo Smith kidnapping

SYDNEY: A man who kidnapped a four-year-old girl in Western Australia and held her captive for 18 days was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Wednesday (Apr 5), in a case that gripped the country.

Terence Kelly, 37, who pleaded guilty, abducted a sleeping Cleo Smith from a remote campsite in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2021, and then drove her 75 km (47 miles) to his house, where he kept her locked in a bedroom, the court transcript showed.

Smith was rescued on Nov 3 after an extensive search led by police and involving land and air crews, roadblocks and CCTV footage.

The case dominated news bulletins and newspaper headlines.

Imposing the sentence, Judge Julie Wager noted Kelly's own troubled upbringing, but said his risk of reoffending was high according to the advice of psychiatric experts.

"You pose a high risk of seriously psychologically harming any future victim in the event that you did reoffend," she said, according to a transcript of proceedings supplied by the court in the state capital, Perth.

He will be eligible for parole in 11 years and six months.