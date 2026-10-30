Judges to rule on Australian mushroom killer's appeal

MELBOURNE: Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson will learn Friday (Oct 29) if she has succeeded in overturning her conviction for killing three people with a poisoned beef Wellington lunch.



Patterson, 52, was found guilty last year of murdering her husband's parents and an elderly aunt in 2023 by serving them a beef-and-pastry meal laced with lethal death cap mushrooms.



A judge sentenced her to life imprisonment, eligible for parole after 33 years.



In August her lawyers argued before the Court of Appeal in Melbourne that she had suffered a miscarriage of justice.



They alleged a litany of irregularities in the trial, including an "oppressive" cross-examination and unfair decisions on the admission of evidence.



Prosecutors also appealed, however, saying her 33-year non-parole period was "manifestly inadequate" - and she should never be allowed to walk free.



On Friday at 10am local time, the Court of Appeal will hand down its decision on both appeals, officials said.



On the conviction, the judges must decide whether there are even grounds to give her leave to appeal.



If they agree to do so, the judges may dismiss the appeal or uphold it, in which case they may order a new trial or acquit her.