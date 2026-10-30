Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson loses appeal

MELBOURNE: Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson lost a bid to overturn her convictions on Friday (Oct 30), failing to prove she was wrongfully jailed for killing three people with a poisoned lunch.



Patterson was found guilty last year of murdering her husband's parents and elderly aunt, deliberately lacing their beef Wellington meal with highly toxic death cap mushrooms.



But the 52-year-old maintained her triple murder convictions were a "miscarriage of justice", urging the Court of Appeal in Victoria state to either set her free or have the case heard again.



The court said it had "dismissed" her application, finding insufficient grounds to try the case again.



It also found that Patterson's original jail sentence - which saw her eligible for release after 33 years - did not match the gravity of her crimes.



The court ruled Patterson's non-parole period should be set aside, meaning the 52-year-old is likely to die in prison.