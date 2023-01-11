Australian PM Albanese to push defence ties on Papua New Guinea visit

SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will urge Papua New Guinea to deepen defence ties in an address to its parliament on Thursday (Jan 12) highlighting Australian investment, as China also seeks to boost influence with the resource-rich Pacific nation.

Albanese will be the first foreign leader to address the Papua New Guinea parliament on a two-day visit to Australia's closest northern neighbour, focussed on advancing talks on a security treaty.

Australia wants to strike a pact that would see navy, air force and army personnel from each nation working alongside each other more often, Defence Minister Richard Marles said in October.

The United States and its allies including Australia are seeking to counter China's growing influence in the strategically important region, after being alarmed by China striking a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April.

Albanese will say Australia and Papua New Guinea are two big Pacific Ocean states and must work as equals to build a more secure region, according to a copy of his speech provided to Reuters.

"Australia and Papua New Guinea have a chance to honour our shared history of service in the cause of peace – by adding to it: Deepening our defence ties and enhancing our national security co-operation and achieving a swift conclusion to negotiations on a Bilateral Security Treaty," he is expected to say.

A security treaty would be based on "deep trust" and address PNG's priorities of "law and order challenges, strengthening the justice system and rule of law", Albanese will say.