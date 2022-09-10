Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth II with wreath-laying ceremony

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with a wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday (Sep 10).

Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and other dignitaries proceeded through parliament to the Queen's Terrace, where they laid floral wreaths at the foot of a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, unveiled the bronze statue of herself on the terrace in 1988, while visiting Australia to open the nation's new parliament house.

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

There has been an outpouring of tributes in Australia since the death of the queen, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades.