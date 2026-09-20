Australian PM seeks big tech backing for internet safety, AI rules

SYDNEY: Australian leader Anthony Albanese said on Sunday (Sep 20) he was seeking big tech backing for his country's child online safety laws and greater AI regulation, after meeting former Apple CEO Tim Cook in California.

Following the meeting with Cook at the tech giant's headquarters on Saturday, Albanese said Australia "can't do it alone" when it came to protecting children from the dangers of the internet.

"We spoke about what we're doing to protect children from online harm and the work ahead," Albanese wrote on social media.

"We're putting stronger rules in place to keep Australians safe online," he said.

"And now, big tech companies like Apple are stepping up too."

Cook also said he shared with Albanese new "strong and intuitive controls to help keep kids safe online" in a post on X.

Australia implemented legislation barring under-16s from social media platforms last year, part of a world-first crackdown designed to protect children from online bullying and "predatory algorithms".

New draft laws unveiled this month would place a "duty of care" requirement on the firms behind popular platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram -- as well as allow users to turn off their algorithms if they want to.

Data last month found that under-16s in Australia were increasing their use of social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok despite the ban.

The draft laws will be introduced to parliament later this year after consultation with social media companies, industry bodies and civil society groups.

Albanese, who is visiting the United States this week for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, has also used his trip to call for greater regulation of AI, following dire safety warnings from industry leaders.

Australia will introduce new standards for AI by the end of the year, he said.

"The risk is that AI develops in a way in which humans are no longer in control of what AI is producing," Albanese told national broadcaster ABC.

"How do we make sure that people are in control rather than the technology in control of us?"

Albanese also said Cook views the Australian government's pioneering curbs on social media as "world-leading".

"Tim Cook gave us a lot of time this morning. He regards the work that we’ve done on social media to be world-leading," Albanese said in remarks from Apple Park, California, and televised in Australia.

AI industry leaders are split over how fast companies should develop the increasingly powerful technology and as an AI safety debate roils Silicon Valley.