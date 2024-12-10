Logo
Australian PM urges unity after 'evil' synagogue blaze
Australian PM urges unity after 'evil' synagogue blaze

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) visits the torched Adass Israel Synagogue with Rabbi Shlomo Kohn in Melbourne on Dec 10, 2024. (Photo: Handout/Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet/AFP)

10 Dec 2024 12:46PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2024 12:48PM)
MELBOURNE: Australia's prime minister toured the charred wreckage of a synagogue on Tuesday (Dec 10), urging the nation to unite in the face of an "evil" arson attack.

Counter-terror police are hunting for three suspects believed responsible for torching the Adass Israel Synagogue in the early hours of Friday.

The blaze was met with international condemnation, while a leading Jewish human rights group has warned Australia may no longer be safe for Jewish visitors.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Jewish leaders outside the synagogue on Tuesday, pledging to do whatever was necessary to help rebuild in the wake of "this evil crime".

"This arson attack is an act of terrorism. It was fuelled by anti-Semitism and it was stoked by hatred," said Albanese, donning a Jewish skullcap and flanked by Jewish community leaders.

"We're a country that needs to come together and unite."

Top police officials have said the attack was "likely a terrorist incident", mobilising investigative resources across a string of government agencies.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a leading Jewish human rights group, has scolded the Australian government for failing to do enough to stamp out anti-Semitism.

"The Simon Wiesenthal Center is placing a travel advisory on Australia for Jews the world over considering travel to your country to exercise extreme caution," it said in a letter to Australia's US ambassador.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Australian government of harbouring "anti-Israel sentiment".

"This heinous act cannot be separated from the anti-Israel sentiment emanating from the Australian Labor government," he said last week.

His comments came just days after Australia voted for a United Nations General Assembly resolution that demanded the end of Israel's "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory".

Source: AFP/ec

